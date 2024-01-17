Park Developments starts construction of 205,000sq ft logistics scheme in Dublin 12

A computer-generated image of the Apex Hub logistics scheme, which is under development on Calmount Road in Ballymount, Dublin 12.

With demand for modern, high-quality and sustainable logistics space still robust in Dublin and the Greater Dublin Area, developer Michael Cotter’s Park Developments has started construction of Apex Hub in Ballymount, Dublin 12.

Located on Calmount Road, the scheme will comprise five logistics units ranging in size from 34,000sq ft to 45,000sq ft upon completion, totalling 205,000sq ft. Each unit will be available for sale or to let. The Apex Hub site has scope for the development of an additional block of enterprise units, subject to planning permission.

Each unit will include 15-metre clear internal heights, multiple automated docks and ground-level doors and yard depths of up to 46 metres. All buildings will be EU-Taxonomy compliant, target an LEED Gold certification and incorporate multiple ESG features including green roofs and walls, energy and water sub-metering, photovoltaic roof panels and EV charging spaces.

The Apex Hub scheme will offer occupiers flexible layouts capable of accommodating requirements of between 34,000 and 100,000sq ft.

Ballymount has long been regarded as one of Dublin’s foremost logistics locations inside the M50. Park Developments, for its part, has developed several of the area’s existing self-contained industrial units as well as the four phases of Fashion City and the Applegreen filling station. Apex Hub is well located just 7.5km from Dublin city centre and offers ready access to the M50 and the wider motorway network via junction 10. The development is 1.8km from the M7, 7km from the M4, 15km from Dublin Port and about 23km from Dublin Airport.

Established in 1962, Park Developments is one of Ireland’s leading building and property development groups. The company has delivered over 3.6 million sq ft of logistics schemes in the Greater Dublin Area to date.

Commenting on its ambitions for Apex Hub, the company said: “These units have been designed based on the wealth of experience we have gained over the past 30 years and include both embodied and operational carbon-saving measures to ensure that they meet the most up-to-date environmental requirements and stand the test of time.”

The scheme’s joint agents, CBRE and Savills, added: “This scheme represents a rare opportunity for occupiers to secure a new facility for their business in a sought-after location.’’