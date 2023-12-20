Greencore signs for new headquarter offices at Dublin Airport Central

Convenience food group Greencore has inked a deal for a new office headquarters at Dublin Airport Central.

The company, which is headed by former DAA chief executive Dalton Philips, will occupy 10,333sq ft on the fourth floor of Block Two, The Green, from early 2024. Block Two is the final building to be delivered within phase one of the wider Dublin Airport Central scheme and is located immediately adjacent to Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport. The Irish Times understands that Greencore has signed a 20-year lease and agreed to pay a rent of about €36 per sq ft.

Greencore’s move from its current headquarters at Northwood Business Park in Santry, where it has been based since 2009, will go some way in helping the company to meet its ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals as Dublin Airport Central is a grade A, LEED Gold office development with an A3 energy rating.

Dublin Airport Central’s tenant line-up already features several leading corporates including ESB International, Kellogg’s, IWG plc and Horseware Ireland.

DAA’s development arm, Dublin Airport Central, has planning permission for four corporate buildings in an area adjacent to the Terminal 2 building at Dublin Airport. Upon completion, the overall scheme will comprise 450,000 sqft of offices and associated facilities. Two of the four blocks at Dublin Airport Central are now fully completed and occupied with plans under way to start works on phase two of the project in 2024.

Commenting on his company’s new Dublin headquarters, Greencore’s general counsel, company secretary and head of Dublin office, Damien Moynagh said: “Dublin Airport Central offers Greencore modern, sustainable office space in the heart of the airport, which provides strong connectivity to our operations and our customers. Our choice of Dublin Airport Central was driven by its attractive location but also its LEED Gold and A3 energy ratings which align with our sustainability ambitions.”

Greencore was represented by Knight Frank in its negotiations while Savills acted for Dublin Airport Central.