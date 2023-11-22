Food production facility in Birr with all the trimmings seeks €3.5m

The former Milne Foods facility in Birr, Co Offaly is ideally suited to food production, but would also lend itself to other industrial uses

Agent Harvey is guiding a price of €3.5 million for the former Milne Foods manufacturing facility in Birr, Co Offaly. The property is alternatively available to let at an annual rent of €350,000.

Located in the Syngefield Industrial Estate and just 1.5km from Birr town centre, the subject property briefly comprises a high-quality, fully fitted food production facility in walk-in condition and available for immediate occupation. The building was used for many years for vegetable preparation, with both “high-care” and “low-care” fit-out in place.

Overall, the property comprises several buildings extending to a total area of 4,887sq m (52,603sq ft) on a 5.25-acre site. The main production building includes process and packing areas with food-grade panels and floor drains; temperature-controlled warehousing and dispatch areas including dock levellers; changing and locker rooms, a canteen, and administrative offices. The facility’s outbuildings are equipped with both ambient and chill storage, a wastewater treatment building and plant rooms. The service yard is large at 77 metres deep and is fitted with a weighbridge and truck-wash area. The site has a gated entrance leading to the car parking area at the front of the building.

Syngefield Industrial Estate is readily accessible via the local road network while junction 22 of the M7 motorway is situated within a half-hour drive of the property. There are several large population centres within a radius of 40km providing a local labour pool – a significant advantage in the current employment environment. Occupiers in the immediate vicinity include Elis Textile Services, Eco Tec Insulations, Romaquip, Atkins Farm Machinery and Rudd’s Fine Foods.

The subject property has a freehold title and is being offered for sale with full vacant possession. While the property is ideally suited to food production, it would also lend itself to other industrial uses, according to the selling agent. The property’s suitability for a range of uses is enhanced by its 450 kVA power supply and heavy-duty floor.

Kevin McHugh of Harvey says: “The level of investment in the property is obvious and it is rare that such a well-maintained food production unit becomes available in the market. The asking price represents a fraction of the construction and fit-out cost for such a facility.”