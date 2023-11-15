Fully fitted penthouse offices at Carrickmines Park seeking €2.9m

Investors and owner-occupiers looking to secure a foothold at Carrickmines Park, the successful south Dublin business and retail park owned by Iput, may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of the penthouse floor of the Iveagh building. The property is guiding at a price of €2.9 million through agent Colliers.

The penthouse, on the third floor of the building, comprises 12,994.3sq ft (1,207.2sq m) of fully fitted open-plan office space, meeting rooms and a boardroom. The floor is complemented by two large outdoor terraces and 27 designated car-parking spaces at basement level. Access to the penthouse floor is provided by a lift from a dedicated office entrance.

The Iveagh Building occupies a high-profile position within the wider Carrickmines Park campus. Although the scheme already comprises some 400,000sq ft of office and retail units with high-profile tenants including the HSE, Ikea, Woodies, Harvey Norman, Next Home and McDonald’s, the park’s owner Iput is engaged in the delivery of a medium-term plan to develop a further 650,000sq ft of mixed-use space there.

This new space will consist of retail warehousing, neighbourhood retail, food and beverage outlets, leisure and entertainment space, and a multi-screen cinema. The development also includes plans for additional offices and residential units centred around a new landscaped urban park with direct pedestrian access to the nearby Luas green-line stop at Ballyogan Wood.

Carrickmines Park is near the Luas line, just off junction 15 of the M50 motorway and within a five-minute drive of the N11. Dublin city centre is 13km away.

Ciaran O’Connor of Colliers says: “The penthouse floor at the Iveagh building offers the purchaser modern and fully fitted grade A office accommodation at Carrickmines Park. The property comes for sale with an array of retail and food and beverage offerings on its doorstep.”