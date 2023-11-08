Ready-to-go residential site in Mount Merrion seeks €1.28m

The Wilson Road site is well located within Mount Merrion and sits within a short walk of a range of amenities

House builders involved in the delivery of homes aimed towards the upper end of Dublin’s residential market will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale by DNG New Homes of a 0.25-acre (0.1-hectare) site in the sought-after southside suburb of Mount Merrion.

Located immediately adjacent to number 54 Wilson Road, the subject holding comes for sale at a guide price of €1.28 million with full planning permission for four-large semi-detached houses ranging in size from 187sq m to 190sq m (2,013sq ft to 2,045sq ft). Designed by Gilna Architecture, the houses would be laid out over three floors, with an extra living room and terrace located on the top floor. Each house would have car parking to the front and gardens to the rear.

Planning permission has also been granted for a new junction and a right-turning lane on the R445, improvements to the existing foul-pumping station, the undergrounding of the 38kv ESB lines traversing the site and the construction of a section of the link street (335m) which will facilitate future connection.

Further information on the site’s planning approval is available on the planning section of Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s website under reference D21A/0623. The final grant of planning permission was granted by An Bord Pleanála under case reference PL06D.313316.

The Wilson Road site is well located within Mount Merrion and sits within a short walk of a range of amenities including the 32-acre Deerpark public park, Press Up Hospitality’s Union Café and the hugely popular Little Mike’s seafood and wine restaurant. Well-known schools in the immediate area include Mount Anville, Coláiste Íosagáin and Oatlands College while UCD’s Belfield campus is within walking distance of the subject site.