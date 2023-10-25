Dublin Fire Brigade secures new facility at North City Business Park

Industrial and logistics specialist Rohan Holdings has commenced construction of a new facility for Dublin Fire Brigade at its North City Business Park development.

Upon completion in autumn 2024, the 50,000sq ft high-bay warehouse and office building will provide Dublin Fire Brigade with accommodation for the management and maintenance of its vehicle fleet. The main contractor, Costello Construction, began work on site earlier this month.

Dublin Fire Brigade will join a number of recent arrivals at North City Business Park. These include Ammega Group, which is currently fitting out its new facility; Control Equipment Ltd; Creative Technology; Bio-Techne Inc; Harvey Norman; and the Office of Public Works (OPW).

Rohan is also progressing with the development of the next 80,000sq ft of speculative logistics space at North City Business Park, comprising two warehouse units of 20,000sq ft each and a third facility of 38,000sq ft. The first of these three units is scheduled for completion in the final quarter of 2024.

Earlier this year Rohan completed more than 150,000sq ft of high-bay logistics space at its South West Business Park, just off the M7 adjoining the Cheeverston Luas stop in Citywest. Two of the four units have been taken up by Toolbank and Medray, while a 60,000sq ft unit and 20,000sq ft unit are available to let.

Commenting on the sale of the new facility to Dublin Fire Brigade, Rohan Holdings’ managing director, Jamie Rohan, said: “We are delighted Dublin Fire Brigade has chosen North City Business Park and wish them every success in their new facility.”

Dublin Fire Brigade’s chief fire officer, Dennis Keeley, said: “We look forward to working with Rohan Holdings to complete this new facility, which will form a critical piece of infrastructure in supporting Dublin Fire Brigade.”