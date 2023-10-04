Landmark Georgian office buildings overlooking O’Connell Street for €4.2m

Joint sales agents Robert Colleran and Alan Ferris are guiding a combined price of €4.2 million for the “Cavenidish Collection”, a portfolio of two Georgian office buildings located in a high-profile position overlooking the Parnell monument at the top of O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre.

Numbers 1-2 Cavendish Row briefly comprise a landmark four-storey over-basement building facing towards O’Connell Street from its junction with Parnell Street while 5 Cavendish Row comprises a two-bay building facing the entrance to the Gate Theatre. Occupied formerly by the National Bank and Bank of Ireland, the subject property has been carefully refurbished and restored to a high standard of fit-out and interior design by the current vendor while keeping much of the original period features intact.

Extending to 1,067sq m (11,485sq ft) and 534sq m (5,748sq ft), the buildings are guiding at prices of €2.7 million and €1.5 million respectively. The properties briefly comprise a mix of open-plan and individual offices, boardrooms, meeting rooms, breakout areas, kitchen/canteens. In the case of number 5 Cavendish Row, the property includes what the selling agent describes as “hotel-standard bathrooms”, along with shower rooms, a gym at basement level, changing rooms and a large bicycle storage and dryer room.

The offices in both buildings have been fitted out with carpeted floors; sensor-controlled low-energy-emitting LED lighting; stand-alone air conditioning cassettes; Category 6 computer wiring with 130 ports; Virgin fibre-internet connection; new fire-alarm systems; modern intruder alarms with CCTV systems with off-site monitoring; exposed brickwork in parts, and a raised ceiling in the U-shaped hip roof with skylights.

The properties are located immediately next to the Luas redline stop on Parnell Street, giving occupiers excellent access to the south city centre and north and south suburbs. The immediate area is also well served by numerous Dublin Bus routes and the Aircoach service to Dublin Airport.

Nearby amenities meanwhile include the Gate Theatre, Hugh Lane Art Gallery, Chapter One Restaurant, and several hotels including the Hotel Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin. The much-anticipated Clerys Quarter is just a short walk away on O’Connell Street as is the hugely popular shopping district of Henry Street.

Joint selling agent Robert Colleran says: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire either one or two landmark office buildings in the heart of Dublin city centre that are steeped in history and carefully refurbished and fitted out to an exceptionally high standard.”