Large Dublin 11 warehouse and headquarter office for rent at €1.4m a year

Agent Savills is quoting a combined rent of €1.405 million for a large office headquarters and warehouse facility at Huntstown Business Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 11. The property comprises a detached two-storey office extending to 2,859sq m (30,774sq ft) and a detached warehouse premises of 7,257sq m (78,114sq ft), providing a total of 10,116sq m (108,888sq ft) of accommodation. The buildings are available to let in one or more lots.

The warehouse has a 10m clear internal height and 10 loading doors. In addition, there is excellent circulation space for truck and van parking. The offices have been recently upgraded and include raised access floors, an air-handling system and 114 car-parking spaces.

Huntstown Business Park is just off the recently upgraded Cappagh Road and 5km of junctions 5 and 6 of the M50 motorway, providing access to all of the main arterial routes from Dublin and to Dublin Airport and the Port Tunnel. Ballycoolin is within Dublin’s enterprise zone and has seen a wave of commercial activity over the past 20 years with the arrival to the area of Technological University Dublin (TUD) and several multinationals including Alexion, Bristol Myers and Amazon.

Gavin Butler of sole letting agent Savills says: “With Dublin’s warehousing vacancy rate at just 1.6 per cent, there is a scarcity of modern high-quality warehouse and office accommodation available in the capital. This property offers occupiers a state-of-the-art corporate headquarters close to Dublin’s motorway network and a large employment catchment area.”