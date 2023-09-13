Richmond Homes seeks €11.5m for ready-to-go residential site in Foxrock

A computer-generated image of the 57-unit residential scheme approved for the site of Craughwell on Brighton Road in Foxrock, Dublin 18.

Richmond Homes, the housebuilding arm of real estate investment firm Avestus Capital Partners, which grew out of Quinlan Private, is seeking €11.5 million through agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate for a prime development site in the sought-after south Dublin suburb of Foxrock.

Located on Brighton Road, the 1.27-hectare (3.13-acre) site, which is occupied currently by a large five-bedroom detached residence known as Craughwell, comes for sale with full planning permission for the development of 57 new homes. The approved scheme comprises 21 three- and four-bedroom semi-detached houses along with 36 apartments consisting of a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

The proposed houses have been designed for family living with spacious layouts, ample storage, private gardens and two parking spaces. The apartments, meanwhile, are large and come with a balcony or roof terrace. The design incorporates floor-to-ceiling windows providing ample natural light to the interiors. The apartments will, according to the agent, appeal to first-time buyers, investors and empty nesters alike. The scheme will incorporate green spaces, landscaped gardens and recreational areas.

The subject site is located off Brighton Road and sits behind existing two-storey houses and has its own private access road. It is located less than 500m from Foxrock village with nearby access to a number of shops, restaurants, schools, sport clubs and transport links.