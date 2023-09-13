ORS acquires leading planning consultancy John Spain Associates

Back (l-r) Darren Holmes, director at ORS; Susan Spain, COO at John Spain Associates; Andrew Murphy partner at Erisbeg. Front (l-r) John Brennan managing director at ORS, and John Spain, managing director at JSA

ORS, one of Ireland’s foremost building consultancies, has acquired the well-known planning consultancy practice John Spain Associates (JSA).

The deal will see ORS combining its multidisciplinary expertise with JSA’s extensive experience of the country’s planning systems.

ORS is involved in the delivery of services across the areas of civil and structural engineering, project management, infrastructure, health and safety, building surveying, assigned certifier, fire safety, energy management, and environmental services.

John Spain Associates will continue to operate using its own brand, identity and management within the wider ORS Group. The company, established in 1997 by managing director John Spain, is recognised within the property industry for its expertise in securing planning approvals for large and complex developments. JSA, whose headquarters are in Dublin, has a team of 21 professionals and a significant portfolio of clients drawn from both the public and private sectors.

The acquisition follows ORS’s partnership with Irish private equity firm Erisbeg, which acquired a majority stake in ORS earlier this year, signalling the beginning of a new phase of growth for the company.

ORS managing director John Brennan said: “The integration of John Spain Associates’ expertise will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive and innovative services across the planning and building spectrum.”

John Spain added, “JSA’s extensive experience, reputation and track record in achieving innovative planning solutions align with ORS’s mission to deliver excellence.”

Andrew Murphy, partner at Erisbeg said: “The acquisition of John Spain Associates by ORS underscores our commitment to driving innovation, enhancing capabilities and creating value for clients that will contribute to the continued success of both companies.”