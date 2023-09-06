Landmark AIB Donnybrook branch building set for new lease of life

Jones Investments, the property development group headed by Chris Jones, is seeking tenants through Agar Commercial Property for the landmark former AIB bank branch building at the junction of Morehampton Road and Marlborough Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

Having recently secured ownership of the property, 69-71 Morehampton Road for a figure which is understood to have been below the €2.5 million guided by agent Browne Corrigan Chartered Surveyors, Jones’s team have sought planning permission from Dublin City Council for a change of use to retail and food and beverage at ground-floor level, and to office and medical use on the first floor.

Under this revised layout, the ground floor will comprise 230sq m (2,476sq ft) of open-plan space. This unit is being offered to the letting market in “grey” shell condition and ready for fit-out according to the intending tenant’s specific requirements. Agar Commercial Property is offering the building to let under the terms of a long-term lease and is guiding a rent of €215,000 per annum for the entire. Offers for the ground and first floors separately will, however, be considered.

69-71 Morehampton Road occupies a prime trading position within Donnybrook village with 17.5m of frontage on to Morehampton Road and a total of 365sq m (3,928sq ft) of space distributed across ground and first-floor levels. The subject property has a rear yard, which is accessed off Marlborough Road. Further information is available from Ben Pearson at Agar Commercial Property by phoning 01-2137777.