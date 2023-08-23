McGrath Group begins build of 50 high-end apartments on Kenilworth Motors site

A computer-generated image of the 50-unit apartment scheme now under development on the former Kenilworth Motors site in Harold's Cross, Dublin 6

The McGrath Group has commenced the construction of 50 high-end apartments on the former Kenilworth Motors site at Harold’s Cross in south Dublin. The development, which is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025, will comprise a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments in a single block.

The accommodation will be complemented by a range of on-site amenities including a gym, a designated work hub and a roof garden, along with parking for bicycles, Go cars and electric vehicles. The subject site extends to 0.54 acres and is well positioned within a highly sought-after and established residential location just 3km from St Stephen’s Green and in close proximity to both Rathgar and Terenure villages.

News of the new development comes just weeks after the family-owned Irish property firm completed its acquisition of the Harold’s Cross site. Prior to being offered for sale in 2018, the site had been occupied for many years by Kenilworth Motors, a well-known Opel dealership of long standing.

Established in the early 1980s, the McGrath Group is a privately owned investment and development company operating in Ireland, the UK and Germany. Headquartered in Dublin, the firm’s portfolio includes mixed-use developments, apartment blocks, build-to-rent schemes, hotels, offices and retail.