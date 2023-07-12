Large-scale logistics facility in Dublin 15 to let at €800k per annum

Agent Harvey is quoting a rent of €800,000 (exclusive) per annum for Unit 200 at Northwest Business Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15.

The subject property comprises two separate warehouse and office buildings extending to a total area of 70,267sq ft on a 5.34-acre site, representing a site density of just 30 per cent within a prime distribution location.

Building 1 extends to 58,329sq ft and has extensive profile to Mitchelstown Road. The clear internal height is 8m, while generous loading access is provided via four level-access doors and one dock leveller to the rear, and one level-access door to the front. This allows HGVs and vans to drive through the warehouse making it ideal for parcel-delivery operations. In addition there is full external circulation, providing maximum flexibility.

Building 2 makes up the remainder of the total size, with loading access via four grade-level loading doors. Both buildings have single and three-phase power supplies and high-output lighting throughout.

The site’s extra large, concrete-surfaced yards offer extensive truck parking, circulation and car parking. The facility also has its own stand-alone substation. Both buildings have fully fitted office and staff accommodation, with finishes including suspended ceilings and power and data cabling.

Northwest Business Park has excellent accessibility from all major arterial routes, with both junctions 5 and 6 of the M50 motorway just an eight-minute drive away. Dublin Airport and the Port Tunnel are both within a 15-minute drive from Unit 200. The property also benefits from significant road profile on one perimeter of the site.

The property is being offered in a single lot only, on a new medium to long term lease at a quoting rent of €800,000 (exclusive) per annum.