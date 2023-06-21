Kennedy Wilson seeks occupier at the Chase Building in Sandyford

US real estate investment firm Kennedy Wilson is seeking an occupier for the fourth-floor offices in the Chase Building at the Sandyford Business District (SBD) in south Dublin. The accommodation, which extends to total area of 2,310sq m (24,865sq ft), is being offered to the market by joint agents BNP Paribas Real Estate and Savills on a new direct lease and on flexible terms at an annual rent of €323 per square metre (€30 per sq ft) and €2,000 per car space per annum.

The fourth-floor offices have recently undergone a full CAT A refurbishment and include raised access floors with a new carpet-tile finish, floor boxes wired for power and CAT 6 data cabling, suspended ceilings with recessed LED PIR lighting, VRV air conditioning and upgraded shower and toilets. The office space features floor-to-ceiling glazing and is distributed across two interlinked parallel blocks allowing the floor to accommodate a single occupant or multiple size requirements from about 9,500sq ft to 24,000sq ft. The property benefits from 24-hour security, shower and changing facilities, 36 secure basement car-parking spaces as well as ample bicycle parking.

The overall scheme comprises a total area of 16,200sq m (174,400sq ft), distributed over eight floors. The energy rating for the building is Ber B3 and targeting Very Good BREEAM in Use certification.

The Chase Building on Arkle Road in the heart of Sandyford Business District is home to a number of international occupiers including Google, Service Source, Dun & Bradstreet, Ericsson and Regus. The development is easily accessed thanks to its location 200m from the Sandyford green line Luas stop. A number of Dublin Bus routes serve Sandyford while a feeder bus connects the SBD with Blackrock Dart Station. The Chase is also easily accessed from the M50 motorway, N11 (Stillorgan dual carriageway) and the wider motorway network.

In terms of amenities, the Red Torch Ginger restaurant is on the ground-floor level of the Chase Building, while the Beacon South Quarter and its selection of cafes, restaurants, shops and gyms is less than 500m away. Dundrum is 3.2km away and is readily accessible by Luas or by car.

Further information on the fourth-floor offices at the Chase are available from Keith O’Neill at BNP Paribas Real Estate or Sean Ryan McCaffrey at Savills.