Fingal County Council sees off developers to secure Lucan lands for more than €3.6m

Fingal County Council has paid more than €3.6 million for 60 acres (24.2 hectares) of land with potential for residential development at Coldblow in Lucan, Co Dublin.

The council is understood to have seen off competing offers from a range of developers, investors and farmers following a “best-bids” process overseen by Philip Byrne of Kildare-based agent Coonan Property.

Although the council’s plan for the lands remains unclear, the site would appear to offer an ideal opportunity for future development given its proximity to Lucan village and to a number of existing residential schemes, including Laraghcon and Rokeby. The site is zoned for “high amenity” in the latest Fingal Development Plan, the aim of which is to “protect and enhance high-amenity areas”.

In terms of existing and potential connectivity, the land is well located along the R419 Lucan to Clonee road and next to the entrance to St Catherine’s Park. It borders the Connolly-Maynooth train line and is just 7km from Clonee and Clonsilla, with easy access to the M3 and M4 motorways.

Philip Byrne of Coonan Property said: “There is no doubt that the level of demand for well-located lands with potential is now as strong, if not stronger, than ever.”