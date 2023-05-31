Waystone seeks occupier for space at its new Dublin 4 headquarter offices

After conducting a review of its office-accommodation requirements following the introduction of hybrid working, Waystone has instructed agent CBRE to sublet the first floor of its headquarters at 35 Shelbourne Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

The company, a leading institutional provider of services to the asset management industry, currently occupies a total of 52,000sq ft across the first to fourth floors and 12 car-parking spaces at the newly developed building, having entered into a 20-year lease on the premises in April of last year. The fifth and six floors of the building, which was developed by David Daly’s October Investments, serve as the Dublin headquarters of online takeaway delivery giant Just Eat.

The first floor of the property comes to the market fully fitted with open-plan desk space capable of accommodating up to 160 workers, along with a canteen and coffee stations, breakout areas, five meeting rooms and a boardroom. Willie Dowling and Sam Daunt at CBRE are offering the space by way of a flexible sublease at a quoting rent of €60 per sq ft, which is equivalent to the rate being paid by the original tenant, Waystone.

Designed by architects RKD, 35 Shelbourne Road comprises 87,500sq ft of Grade A office accommodation in total and a 4,520sq ft ground-floor retail unit. Built on the site of the former IPC Building in the heart of Dublin 4, the development has leading sustainability credentials, including LEED gold and Wired score Platinum certifications along with nearly zero energy building (NZEB) compliance. The building also offers best-in-class end-of-trip facilities at basement level, along with 24 car spaces, secure bike parking, and electric vehicle charging points.