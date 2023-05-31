Donaghmede site with full planning for 18 new homes seeks €700,000

An aerial view of the site at Grattan Lodge off the Hole in the Wall Road in Donaghmede, Dublin 13

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €700,000 for a residential site in north Dublin with full planning permission secured by Gannon Homes, owned by developer Gerry Gannon, for the construction of 18 new homes.

The 0.84-acre (0.34-hectare) site, at Grattan Lodge, off the Hole in the Wall Road in Donaghmede, has approval in place (Dublin City Council planning reference 3977/17) for 10 four-bedroom houses (136.8sq m), one one-bed duplex (50.5sq m) and seven two-bed duplexes (85.6-87.8sq m). The approved houses are two storeys while the duplex element of the scheme rises to three storeys.

The lands are zoned Z14 Strategic Development and Regeneration Areas under the Dublin City Development Plan 2023-2028, the aim of which is to seek the social, economic and physical development and/or regeneration of an area with mixed-use, of which residential would be the predominant use.

The site is near the 53-acre Father Collins Park, Clarehall Shopping Centre, Donaghmede Shopping Centre and Swords Pavilions shopping centre. The surrounding neighbourhoods of Portmarnock, Malahide and Howth offer a range of amenities, including restaurants and shops.

The site offers quick access to the M50 and M1 motorways and Dublin Tunnel, while public transport links include the nearby Clongriffin train station, which is just a kilometre away, and the 15 and H1 Dublin Bus routes operating along the Hole in the Wall Road.

Robert Wilson and James Meagher of Knight Frank say: “We expect strong interest in this site given the lot’s size and its attractive housing mix.”