Ennis site with scope for mixed-use scheme expected to see offers in region of €4m

Joint agents Savills and Costelloe Estate Agents say they expect to see strong interest from a range of occupiers, developers and investors in a 14.2-acre (5.57-hectare) land holding which they have brought to the market in Ennis, Co Clare.

Located on Clare Road and just 1.2km from Ennis town centre, the subject site is zoned for mixed-use development under the Clare County Development Plan 2023-2029.

According to the terms of the plan, mixed-use proposals may include bulky retail goods, making provision, where appropriate, for primary and secondary uses such as commercial/retail development as the primary use with residential development as a secondary use.

While a guide price has not been set for the subject property, the combination of its location and potential use is expected by market sources to see offers in the region of €4 million or an average of €281,690 per acre.

The site fronts on to Clare Road and has good access to Ennis town centre. The area is served by numerous bus routes at the site’s western boundary, while the train station in Ennis is just 1.3 km away. Given its town-centre location, the selling agents believe that a mixed-use development incorporating a retail park element would be the optimal commercial use.

They say: “This strategically located site is a rare opportunity to acquire a sizeable landmark site in Ennis town centre. As Ennis has no retail park offering, this is an opportunity that will attract developers, occupiers and investors alike. We believe interest will be driven by the site’s sought-after and established location. The neighbouring site was recently granted planning permission and this should provide the precedent for a significant commercial and residential development.”