Former Dublin 4 embassy building hits the market at €4.75m

With the embassy of South Korea having relocated to a new address on Merrion Square, agent HWBC has been retained to find a buyer for its former premises in Dublin 4. Clyde House and Clyde Lodge (15 and 15A Clyde Road) are being offered to the market at a guide price of €4.75 million. The sale is being conducted on behalf of Clyde Property Management (Dublin) Limited, a company owned ultimately by a Cullen family trust.

Clyde House comprises a substantial two-storey over garden-level detached Victorian house with a total gross internal area of 5,011sq ft and ample on-site parking to the front and rear. The building is in need of modernisation after 25 years in embassy use. It comprises a mix of rooms and retains numerous of its original period features and granite steps at its main entrance. The property would lend itself to continued use as an embassy premises or office, or conversion back to a large private residence (subject to planning permission).

Clyde Lodge, the adjacent two-storey mews, extends to 1,604sq ft and comes with five car-parking spaces included as part of its sale. The property is let until March 2026 to Cullen Communications, the public relations and marketing agency headed up by Owen Cullen. Cullen’s company is paying a rent of €62,000 per annum.

Paul Scannell of HWBC says: ‘’Clyde House is an impressive detached property with extensive frontage to Clyde Road and provides a rare opportunity to purchase a substantial vacant property in this exclusive and highly sought-after location. There is excellent parking on-site and we expect strong interest from a wide range of companies, owner occupiers, private investors, and consular offices.’’