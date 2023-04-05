Horseware Ireland selects Dublin Airport Central for global headquarters

Global equine brand, Horseware Ireland, has selected Dublin Airport Central as the location for its new global headquarter office.

The company will occupy about 10,000sq ft in Block Two at The Green, which is the final building to be delivered within phase one of the wider Dublin Airport Central scheme. Block Two is located immediately adjacent to Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport.

The lease is for a 20-year term and the rent is €36 per sq ft per annum. Agent Knight Frank acted for Dublin Airport Central. The joint leasing agents for the development are Knight Frank and Savills. News of Horseware Ireland’s decision to locate at the scheme comes just five months after global flexible workspace provider IWG signed a deal for office accommodation with capacity for 340 workspaces within the same block.

Horseware Ireland is one of the world’s leading brands in the area of equestrian and pet products, including rugs, therapies, leather and accessories. An Irish company, it employs more than 400 people worldwide with annual revenues of €60 million from customers across 70 countries in Europe, North America and increasingly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Commenting on his company’s new headquarters, Horseware Ireland chief executive Mark Saunders said: “This will be a centre of excellence for design, innovation and marketing, and will provide us with worldwide connectivity to our customers, as we target further growth in the decades ahead. As a global business focused almost entirely on international equine markets, Dublin Airport Central provides us with an excellent location, state-of-the-art facilities, national and international accessibility, and a high-quality working environment for our people, designed to the highest standards of workplace amenity and environmental sustainability.”

Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison said: “Horseware Ireland joins an ever-increasing family of multinational companies that have opted to locate on campus here, underscoring the airport’s attractiveness as an office location with easy access to our extensive long-haul and short-haul route network, as well as high-frequency connections to a huge number of destinations around the world.”