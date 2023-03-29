Carrolls Irish Gifts signs for new flagship store at Dublin’s Central Plaza

Hines and Peterson Group have signed a long lease with Carrolls Irish Gifts for 6-8 College Green, which is part of the newly redeveloped Central Plaza in Dublin city centre.

One of the country’s leading giftware retailers, Carrolls operates 19 stores in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway and Kilkenny, and an extensive online platform. Previously associated with serving mainly the international tourist sector, with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the company adapted its business model and broadened its focus to include the domestic gifting and homeware market.

Carrolls has leased the 10,000 sq ft store at 6-8 College Green, and fit-out is to commence immediately with the intention to open in the third quarter of this year. The new store comprises ground floor of 3,778 sq ft, lower ground floor of 2,131 sq ft and first floor (4,026 sq ft), and will serve as Carrolls’ flagship Dublin store. Colliers represented the landlords in the negotiations, while JLL represented Carrolls.

Commenting on Carrolls’ decision to locate at College Green, Brian Moran, senior managing director at Hines said: “We are delighted to announce this significant retail lease for Central Plaza. Carrolls is a hugely successful Irish retailer and its arrival will enhance this dynamic part of the city even further. No 6-8 College Green is an impressive modern double-aspect building fronting onto College Green and Anglesea Street. This is a highly desirable retail space, and we expect it to meet the tenant’s requirements in every respect.”

Carrolls chief executive Peter Hyland said: “This is a very important milestone for Carrolls and will represent our largest ever store opening in Ireland. No 6-8 College Green will be a superb location and flagship store for our growing business, and we are very excited to be opening. This store will be filled with amazing Irish gifts from our growing Irish supplier base which now stands at over 75 per cent.”