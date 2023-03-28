Private Irish investor acquires four-star Galway hotel for €13m

The Maldron Hotel in Oranmore, Co Galway is let to Irish-headquartered hotel operator group Dalata until 2033.

The four-star Maldron Hotel in Oranmore, Co Galway, has been sold to a private Irish investor for about €13 million.

The hotel, which opened for business in 1998, comprises 113 bedrooms along with extensive conference facilities, a full leisure club and swimming pool. It is leased and operated by Dalata Hotels under the four-star Maldron brand.

The Maldron Hotel is situated in a highly accessible location, and is close to several of Galway’s business and industrial parks, Ballybrit Racecourse and the city’s public and private hospitals. Galway is the pharmaceutical and medical technology centre for the west of Ireland, and is home to many of the world’s major names in these fields, including Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic.

The city also provides a base for Fidelity Investments, Oracle, SAP, Smyths and Wayfair. Galway is, of course, one of the country’s leading tourist destinations with numerous annual festivals, and is the largest stopping point along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The sale of the hotel was handled by Tom Barrett, director of hotels and leisure at Savills Ireland, while Dessie Kilkenny of CBRE represented the purchaser.

Commenting on the sale, Mr Barrett said: “We are delighted to have managed the successful sale of the Maldron Hotel Oranmore Galway to a private investor. This transaction highlights the continued confidence in the Irish hospitality market, particularly for well-established and well-located assets such as the Maldron Hotel.”