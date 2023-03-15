Former Camden Street home of gourmet grocer Listons seeks €925,000

Having served as the home of the much-loved gourmet grocer and deli Listons for more than 20 years, Number 25 Lower Camden Street in Dublin city centre is being offered to the market with the benefit of full vacant possession by Turley Property Advisors at a guide price of €925,000.

The property, on the eastern side of one of the city’s most vibrant streets, comprises a three-storey mixed-use terraced building with rear workshops.

The ground-floor level of the building is equipped for retail/deli use and comprises a bright, open shop front and extends to a gross internal area of about 50sq m (538sq ft). There is a workshop/storage room of 24sq m (258.3sq ft) to the rear of this space that would allow for expansion.

The upper floors of the property are accessed separately from Camden Street and have been in office use for the past 50 years. The first and second floor and first floor return extend to a net internal area of about 105sq m (1,130sq ft). There is rear access to the workshops from both the ground floor and the first floor return.

READ MORE

The rear of the building features a large workshop extending to a gross internal area of 137sq m (1,475sq ft). The workshop has vehicular access via a large steel door from Camden Place. The entire plot sits on a rectangular site of 303sq m (0.075 acres).

Camden Street is widely acknowledged as one of Dublin city centre’s most sought-after commercial addresses both in its own right and thanks to its proximity to Harcourt Street, Wexford Street and St Stephen’s Green.

The immediate area is occupied in the main by businesses that include well-established pubs such as Devitts, Flannerys, and JD Wetherspoon’s Keaven’s Port and its associated 89-bedroom hotel. Other occupiers on the street include Tesco Express, NCBI, Allcare Pharmacy, Mama Yo restaurant and Tax Assist Accountants.