Offices at Harcourt Street Georgian seek rent of €42.50 per sq ft

Agent Savills is quoting a competitive rent of €42.50 per sq ft for the offices at number 9 Harcourt Street in Dublin city centre.

The subject property briefly comprises a four-storey over-basement Georgian town house extending across a total area of 5,121sq ft. The building has a contemporary fit-out and offers prospective occupiers a mix of large, open-plan rooms and small cellular offices. There is a large, secure yard to rear of the property with sufficient space for up to eight cars. This yard is accessible from Montague Lane.

Developed originally in the 1770s, number 9 Harcourt Street is understood to be the only surviving example of work from the speculative building career of the renowned stuccodore, Michael Stapleton. While the building retains his exquisite and famed stucco ornamentation and design, it was renovated recently and sensitively restored to a high contemporary standard. Since its construction 240 years ago, the building is understood to have been home to two tenants. Conor Egan, who is handling the letting on behalf of Savills, says: “This property is one of the most impressive buildings in Dublin, with a rich history dating back over 200 years. Its location in the heart of the city, combined with its stunning architecture and exceptional contemporary fit-out, make it a unique and highly sought-after office space.”

Number 9 Harcourt Street is well serviced by public transport, with the Luas green line passing the front door and St Stephen’s Green Luas stop situated approximately 350m from the building. Numerous Dublin bus services also operate from St Stephen’s Green providing access throughout the city and beyond. There are Dublin Bike stations at Clonmel Street (130m), St Stephen’s Green (140m and 230m) and Kevin Street (450m). Pearse Street Dart station is located just 1.6km from Harcourt Street.