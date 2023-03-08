Blackrock’s Frascati Centre nears full occupancy as new and existing tenants sign for space

Irish homeware retailer Homestore and More is to open for business at the Frascati Centre in Blackrock in May. The new outlet, the company’s 24th in Ireland, will be located in the basement level of the former Debenhams unit.

The store will be the retailer’s first shopping centre presence as it traditionally trades in retail park locations. The former Debenhams store, located on the ground and lower ground floor of the Frascati Centre, has been vacant since the UK-headquartered chain went into liquidation back in 2020.

Apart from the arrival of Homestore and More, the Frascati Centre has recently secured agreements with several new and existing tenants. In the first instance, the Dublin Japanese restaurant chain Musashi Sushi has agreed to occupy a 2,500 sq ft restaurant with extensive frontage on to Rock Road. It is understood the company has agreed to pay rent in the region of €95,000 on a long-term lease. This will be Musashi Sushi’s seventh outlet, which is also due to open in May.

The Health Store will be rebranded as GNC after agreeing to extend its lease and store footprint to widen its offering at the Frascati Centre. GNC is a leading global health food and sports supplement brand.

READ MORE

Outdoor apparel retailer Trespass recently opened a new 1,200 sq ft store in the centre, bringing its store network to 22 across the country while the fashion retailer Pamela Scott has relocated to a new, larger store of 2,000 sq ft, and has signed a 10-year lease at a rent in the region of €90,000 annually.

The latest addition to the Frascati’s first-floor health, beauty and leisure offering is Shields Dental, who signed a long-term lease and opened for business recently. This is Shields’s first dental-first store in Dublin.

Daniel McLaughlin of CBRE, who handled the lettings for Gresham House, said: “The take-up of space at the Frascati Centre has been brisk post-Covid. While there are limited opportunities left for retailers looking to locate within the scheme, we along with our joint leasing agents at Cushman Wakefield believe the centre will be close to full occupancy during 2023.”