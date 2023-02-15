Verizon seeks occupier for one third of office space in south Dublin

With more and more employers facilitating remote and hybrid working practices, the Irish arm of US-headquartered telecoms group, Verizon, is offering a third of its office space at the Sandyford Business District in south Dublin to the market. The second floor at Nova Atria North extends to 2,856sq m (30,746sq ft) and is available to let immediately by way of flexible subletting to 2028 or by lease assignment to October 2032. Verizon, for its part, will continue to occupy two floors at the building, comprising a total of 60,000sq ft.

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a price of €323 per sq m (€30 per sq ft) for the second floor while 54 car-parking spaces are available to rent for €1,750 per space per annum. The accommodation comprises of mainly open-plan office with seating for approximately 200 people, a townhall/boardroom that can accommodate up to 40 people, two kitchen facilities, six meeting rooms and two phone booths.

The wider Nova Atria scheme comprises a total of 31,505sq m (339,000sq ft) of space distributed across two six-storey blocks, Nova Atria North and South. The development, which had been known previously as the Atrium and occupied by Microsoft and other companies, is home today to the offices of a number of other major tech employers including Meta, Salesforce, Verizon and Avant Money.

The development, which is owned by Singapore-headquartered real estate investment trust Mapletree, is located within a short walk of the both the Luas green line stop at Stillorgan and Beacon South Quarter with its range of cafés, restaurants and shops. The scheme is accessed easily from both the N11 and M50 and the wider motorway network.

Commenting on the letting of the second floor at Nova Atria North, Patrick Kiersey of Cushman & Wakefield says: “This is a great opportunity to acquire a high-profile flexible plug & play office in a prime suburban property with excellent transport links close by.”