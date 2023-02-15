Citywest office block in walk-in condition guiding at €8.25m

Agent JLL is guiding a price of €8.25 million for a high-profile office building at Citywest Business Campus, Dublin. Number 3007 Lake Drive, which is available for sale or lease, comes to the market with the benefit of vacant possession.

The property, which overlooks the lake in Citywest, extends to 3,271.95sq m (35,219sq ft) and has 133 car-parking spaces, with access to electric vehicle (EV) charging points. The building has undergone a recent refurbishment by the previous tenant and is presented in walk-in condition.

The office accommodation comprises three open-plan floors, all three of which offer occupiers an abundance of natural light and panoramic views of the surrounding area. The building has been designed to allow for maximum flexibility and can be leased in its entirety or on a floor-by-floor basis with the availability of two separate, stand-alone entrances at either end of the building.

Citywest Business Campus is on the Naas Road (N7) which provides ready access to Dublin city centre and the rest of the country via a well-developed road network. Dublin’s orbital motorway, the M50, is only a few minutes’ drive away, while the building itself is also within a short walk of a range of public transport links including the Luas red line stop at Citywest.

Brian Shields of JLL says: “3007 Lake Drive offers an investor the perfect asset management opportunity in Ireland’s leading business campus, at a level below replacement cost.” While Conor Fitzpatrick of the JLL office leasing team noted that “demand for higher quality space such as 3007 Lake Drive remains strong, and we have recently seen a number of occupiers commit to the campus longer term, while a number of new entrants are considering options within the campus”.