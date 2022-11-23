Ranelagh retail investment with asset-management potential for €475k

Investors looking for a well-located opportunity with asset-management potential may be interested in the sale of No 4 Field’s Terrace at the Triangle in Ranelagh, Dublin 6. The subject property, a two-storey building of 78sq m (840sq ft), is being offered to the market by agent CBRE on behalf of the Health Services Staff Credit Union at a guide price of €475,000.

While the investment is fully let to Galvin Property & Financial Services at present and producing annual rental income of €31,200, this lease is due to expire in February 2023. The expiration of this agreement offers the prospective purchaser the opportunity to increase the income from the property through active asset management to approximately €45,000 per annum, according to the selling agent.

Commenting on the sale, Daniel McLaughlin of CBRE said: “This building will appeal to an array of different purchaser profiles including private investors, small pension investments and owner-occupiers. It is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a high-profile retail building in the heart of the affluent south Dublin suburb of Ranelagh.”