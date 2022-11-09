Queen of Tarts acquired by owners of Il Valentino Bakery

One of Dublin’s best-known patisseries and cafes, The Queen of Tarts, has changed hands following the decision by its co-founders and owners, sisters Yvonne and Regina Fallon to retire from the business.

The new owners are Ken and Graham McDonnell proprietors of the Il Valentino Bakery and Cafe at Grand Canal Dock in Dublin 2. John Kenneally of Kenneally Property acted for the owners in the off-market transaction.

The Queen of Tarts opened for business for the first time in 1998, and has since established a firm following among Dubliners and visitors alike. Located within a short walk from City Hall on Cow’s Lane in Temple Bar, the cafe is arguably best known for its weekend brunches along with its savoury and sweet tarts.