Smurfit Packaging facilities in Ballymount secure new lease of life

Industrial property specialist Harvey has secured the lettings of two older-style industrial facilities, totalling an area of more than 2,500sq m (27,000sq ft) in Ballymount, Dublin 12, in quick succession. A part of the Smurfit Packaging facility, units 2A and 2B have been let to separate companies, both of which are involved in the building-supply business, on 10-year leases respectively.

Unit 2A comprises 1,319sq m (14,202sq ft) of detached industrial and office space with a strong profile on to the ever-popular trading location of Ballymount Road Lower. There is a generous parking provision to the front of the facility. Unit 2B is located directly behind and consists of 1,259sq m (13,552sq ft) of warehouse accommodation with ancillary ground-floor offices and staff facilities. Both units had undergone a good level of refurbishment prior to being offered to the letting market.

The rent achieved for both properties was in excess of €8 per sq ft, which the letting agent says is an “excellent result” considering both properties have their original, single-skin, cement-fibre roofs.

Kieran Casey of Harvey says: “Although one of Dublin’s oldest Industrial areas, Ballymount continues to be an attractive location for trade-counter-style tenants. What these buildings lack in clear internal height, they make up for in profile, excellent access to the M50 motorway and to densely populated surrounding suburbs providing readymade customers.”