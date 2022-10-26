Malahide site with planning for 47 family homes seeks €8.75m

An aerial view of the site at Streamstown in Malahide, Co Dublin

Agent CBRE is guiding €8.75 million for a 2.65-hectare (6.55-acre) site with full planning permission for the development of 47 large family homes in Malahide, Co Dublin.

Located off Feltrim Road and immediately adjacent to the existing and much sought-after Streamstown Wood scheme, the greenfield site comes with approval for the construction of a mix of three, four and five-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses, ranging in size from 130sq m (1,399sq ft) to 225sq m (2,422sq ft). The proposed scheme will mainly comprise four-bed semi-detached units and will be centred around a green amenity space (Fingal County Council planning reference: F21A/0547).

The immediate area is home to a number of residential housing developments which, along with Streamstown Wood, include Clairville Lodge, Oakpark, Whitethorn and Ashwood Hall. Local amenities include shops, restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Malahide Castle and Gardens are located directly opposite the site while sporting facilities in the area include a tennis club, Fingal Hockey Club, a yacht club and golf club.

The area’s public transport infrastructure offers direct access to Dublin city centre via Dublin Bus as well as Dart and commuter train services from Malahide train station The site is located approximately 3.3km northeast of junction 3 on the M1 motorway at Holywell Swords, giving future residents easy access to the M1, M50, Dublin Airport and Dublin Tunnel.

Peter Garrigan of CBRE’s development land division says: “Streamstown Lane, with its ideal lot size, presents an opportunity to develop a residential scheme in one of Dublin’s premier residential addresses. This site is ready to go with full planning permission for 47 family homes and we expect to receive considerable interest from a range of potential purchasers.”