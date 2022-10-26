Ashbourne lands zoned for residential use seeking €3.5m

Joint agents REA Grimes and DNG Tormey Lee expect strong interest in the sale of a site located on the outskirts of the commuter town of Ashbourne, Co Meath. The property, which extends to 5.365 acres and is zoned for residential use, is being offered to the market at a guide price of €3.5 million — or €652,376 per acre.

While the site doesn’t have planning permission, its potential for the delivery of housing is evidenced by its proximity to the town’s existing residential developments. The site adjoining the land meanwhile is currently the subject of a live planning application for a strategic housing development of 702 new homes comprising a mix of 420 two- and three-storey houses, 38 duplexes and 244 apartments. The proposed scheme also provides for childcare facilities, retail units, a GP practice and car parking. Should this project get the go-ahead, the developers, Arnub Ltd and Aspect Homes (ADC) Ltd have committed to road upgrades and improvement works to both Cherry Lane and Hickey’s Lane and their junctions with the Dublin Road (R135). Quite apart from benefiting the proposed scheme, these works would improve access to the site now being marketed by the joint selling agents.

The site is occupied by a five-bedroom farmhouse, along with six stables and associated outbuildings. These are included in the sale with the lands which have been used previously for agricultural purposes.

Ashbourne is a well-established satellite town of Dublin, and is 24km north of Dublin city centre, 21km from Dublin Airport and 18km from junction 5 of the M50.