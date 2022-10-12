Kilternan Country Market site seeks €1.6m as land set for redevelopment

The site of the well-known Kilternan Country Market in south Co Dublin looks set for redevelopment following the decision by the land’s owners to seek a buyer for the one-acre holding. The property is being offered to the market by agent Finnegan Menton at a guide price of €1.6 million.

Located just across the road from the landmark Farmer Browns (formerly the Golden Ball) public house and next to the junction of the Enniskerry Road and Glenamuck Road, the subject site has 40m of road frontage and is zoned for a medium residential-density development of between two and four storeys in height under the Kilternan/Glenamuck Local Area Plan 2013 which is now extended until September 2023.

While there is no planning permission in place at present, the selling agent retained Henry J Lyons Architects to carry out a feasibility study on the site. This suggests there is potential, subject to planning permission, for a scheme of 17 own-door units comprising five four-bedroom houses (183sq m) six three-bedroom duplex units (119.4sq m) and six two-bedroom apartments (77.1sq m). The operators of the Kilternan Country Market will consider remaining on and trading from the site at weekends until the property’s new owner secures planning permission for its development. The market has been in business for more than 50 years.

Kilternan has seen a number of residential developments completed recently. The area has a proven track record of attracting home buyers thanks to its combination of connectivity and close proximity to amenities such as schools, shops and restaurants in the nearby villages of Stepaside and Enniskerry. The famed Johnnie Fox’s pub is only a five-minute drive while Farmer Browns pub and restaurant is located 50m from the site. Carrickmines Retail Park is only minutes away by car along with Carrickmines Luas Park and Ride. The proposed delivery of the Glenamuck District Distributor Road, which is due for completion in 2024, will further increase the accessibility of the property and public transport links.