North Dublin industrial site with ready access to M50 guiding at €2.63m

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of more than €2.63 million for a prime industrial site extending to about 4.37 acres at One North Road at Coldwinters in north Co Dublin. The figure being sought equates to a rate of €601,830 per acre.

The site’s general employment zoning offers the prospective purchaser the opportunity to develop industrial, logistics, warehousing and other related uses. The lands have the benefit of 160m of road frontage to the N2 and are adjacent to the MCD Home & Garden Centre and Vantage Business Park. The site is near the M50 motorway, offering the occupier quick and easy access to Dublin city centre, Dublin Port, Dublin Airport and all major regional motorways.

Coldwinters is a popular and well-established area for business with Dublin Airport Logistics Park, North Park and North City Business Park all in the vicinity. The site is just 650m from the N2 and less than 1.75km from the N2/M50 junction (Junction 5).

Garrett McClean, executive director at CBRE says: “We’re expecting strong interest from a range of occupiers given the scarcity of well-located freehold sites around the M50.”