Fastway Couriers signs for new distribution hub at Greenogue Logistics Park

UK-headquartered real-estate investor Palm Capital has secured its second significant pre-let at Greenogue Logistics Park in Dublin.

Fastway Couriers has signed a new long-term lease on Building 1A, which extends to 80,529sq ft of grade-A logistics space. The agreement of the deal follows the recent decision by supply-chain specialist Tosca Services to occupy Building 1B. Building 1, totalling 166,587sq ft, is now fully let.

Commenting on his company’s decision to locate in Greenogue Logistics Park, Fastway chief executive Danny Hughes said: “We’re delighted to have secured this building, which boasts LEED silver green-building accreditation, reflecting our commitment to sustainability. Significantly, this new facility, which will become fully automated, using the latest state-of-the-art technology, will provide more operational capacity and greater efficiency to meet the accelerated growth Fastway has achieved over the last few years. This move, plus several other significant investments, solidifies our position in the marketplace and our commitment to operational excellence.”

Separately, Palm Capital has reached practical completion on Building 2 at Greenogue, which is available for immediate occupation. This unit is one of the largest logistics facilities ever constructed in Ireland and is available to let through the joint letting agents Gavin Butler of Savills and Garrett McClean of CBRE. Discussions are said to be advanced with a number of national and international occupiers.

Building 2 extends to 287,120sq ft and benefits from a best-in-class specification, is LEED Silver accredited and has an A2 BER rating. The property has a clear internal height of 12.5m, a yard depth of 83m, 23 dock-level doors, three grade-level roller doors and a 575kVa dedicated substation. The property also features fully finished offices incorporating air conditioning and raised-access floors along with 271 car-parking spaces including 21 EV charging spaces.

Greenogue Logistics Park is located just 1km from junction 4 on the M7 motorway and 8km from junction 7 on the M50, giving motorway access to Dublin Airport, the Dublin Tunnel and all major arterial routes.