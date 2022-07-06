Dublin 11 warehouse and office unit has guide price of €3m

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of €3 million for a prime warehouse unit at Stadium Business Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 11. The subject property, which is available to let alternatively on a three-year term at a rate of €185,000 per annum, comprises a mid-terrace facility of 1,402sq m (15,091sq ft) including 213sq m (2,293sq ft) of two-storey offices.

The warehouse section of Unit 5A has a double-skin insulated roof with 10 per cent translucent panels and LED lights throughout. The property has a clear internal height of 9 metres and loading access is provided via two roller-shutter doors.

Stadium Business Park is a well-established and well-located industrial and logistics scheme situated just off the Ballycoolin Road. The development is 10km from Dublin city centre and around 5km from junctions 5 and 6 on the M50 motorway, offering occupiers rapid access to the wider road network, Dublin Airport and the Dublin Port Tunnel.

Occupiers in the area include Coca Cola, Dunnes Stores, GLS Ireland, Harvey Norman, Chemco Ireland Ltd, and North Road Commercials & National Electrical Wholesalers.

Aaron Robinson of CBRE says he expects to see strong interest in Unit 5A both on account of its location and the current shortage of prime and suitably sized warehouse accommodation in the Dublin market.