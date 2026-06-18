RIAI Architecture Awards: Bolands Mills, Blackrock Park Teahouse and RCSI facade among winners

The winners of the 2026 Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Architecture Awards were announced on Thursday evening at the Merrion Cricket Club in Dublin 4.

The big winner of the night was architectural firm Henry J Lyons which won five awards: public building; universal design; urban design, international; and client award.

The remodeling and resurfacing of the face of The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) on St Stephen’s Green was awarded the public building award and client award.

After winning the RIAI’s public choice award on Wednesday , the Little Angels School in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, designed by McGarry Ní Éanaigh Architects, won the universal design award on Thursday.

“This year’s winning projects demonstrate how good design can improve people’s lives in meaningful and lasting ways,” RIAI president Fionnuala May said.

“[Irish] Architects are working with the State and communities to deliver innovative public buildings and infrastructure that will support the needs of current and future generations.”

This year’s awards recognised 24 projects across 12 categories.

Full list of jury winners

International

Ireland House, Tokyo

The international award went to Ireland House in Tokyo by Henry J Lyons, which is the realised design of an international architectural competition by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade with the RIAI.

Living home (new build)

O-House in Rathmines, Dublin 6

The living home (new build) award went to the O-House, designed by Lawrence and Long Architects.

The Rathmines property features a circular courtyard containing a garden and terrace with patio doors that flood the interior in light.

Living home (adapted)

Pembroke Cottages

Greenville Terrace

Greenville Terrace by Rachel Carmody Design and Pembroke Cottages by Reir Studio, two renovated brick builds, scooped prizes in the living home (adapted) category .

Adaptation and re-use

Squaring the Circle, a visitor centre for Inis Cealtra in Lough Derg, Co Clare

Three buildings were awarded in the adaptation and re-use category, including Inis Cealtra visitor centre in Lough Derg, Co Clare. The restored rectory, which dates back to 1905, was completed by McCullough Mulvin Architects.

38 Fenian Road, Dublin 2

Number 38 Fenian Road was also awarded after the Georgian building was restored to provide the Royal Irish Academy of Music with student accommodation.

The design by Lawrence and Long Architects includes protruding white cubes which provide extra space for en-suite showers.

Kilsaran Headquarters, Co Meath

Slid in between an existing office building and a manufacturing plant, the new headquarters for Kilsaran was also recognised in this category.

What was once rundown buildings is now a workspace where landscape and industry interweave.

Conservation

Blackrock Park Teahouse

Magazine Fort, Phoenix Park

Blackrock Park Teahouse, restored by 7L Architects, won one of two conservation awards, the other going to the restoration of the historic Magazine Fort in the Phoenix Park by the Office of Public Works.

Sustainability

Vantage Business Park, Dublin 11

Vantage Business Park, Ireland’s first multi-unit mass-timber business park, was designed by Gottstein Architects.

With more than 500 tress and 10,000 saplings, the park was recognised with the sustainability award.

Urban design

Bolands Mills, Dublin 4

Google’s Bolands Mills public realm, designed by Henry J Lyons and Gustafson Porter + Bowman,was awarded both the urban design and universal design awards.

Google itself describes the complex as a “livingroom for the Docklands”.

Universal design

Little Angels School in Letterkenny, Co Donegal

The Little Angels School in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, claimed the universal design award. The school, which has a landscape of sensory gardens, trails and amenity areas, was described as “a masterclass in inclusive design” by the RIAI.

Client award

Stonemount Park, Dublin 11

Royal College of Surgeons Ireland, behind Project Connect on St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2

The jury also presented two client awards to bodies who have shown particular leadership in delivering quality outcomes for their end-users: Dwyer Nolan and The Iveagh Trust for Stonemount Park, designed by DSA, and the RCSI for Project Connect, designed by Henry J Lyons.

Public building

East Meath Civic Centre, Co Meath

Royal College of Surgeons Ireland, Project Connect at St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2

Barretstown Medical Centre, Co Kildare

Barretstown Medical Centre, Co Kildare

The RIAI recognised a group of projects that “positively impact society” in the public building category.

Awards went to the East Meath Civic Centre by Robin Lee Architecture; Project Connect, RCSI by Henry J Lyons; University of Limerick Student Centre by Cotter & Naessens Architects; and Barretstown Medical Centre by McCauley Daye O’Connell Architects.

Workshop and Fit-Out

22 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2

Leeson Lane office building, Dublin 2

The workplace and fit-out award recognises workspaces that operate as more than just a place to go to work.

The winners in this category were Earlsfort Terrace by Lawrence and Long Architects and the Leeson Lane Office Building by the OPW.

Living housing award

Glin Court in Coolock, Dublin 17

Bóithrín na Saoirse, Go Galway

Shanganagh Castle Estate in Shankill, Dublin 17

The winning housing projects were Bóithrín na Saoirse, a collaboration with CENA Culturally Appropriate Homes and Galway County Council by Desiun Architects; Glin Court, an age-friendly redevelopment by Paul Keogh Architects; and the Shanganagh Castle Estate neighbourhood by ABK Architects.