Benedictine monastery at Kylemore Abbey voted Ireland’s favourite building at RIAI awards

The Benedictine monastery at Kylemore Abbey in Connemara, Co Galway, has been voted as Ireland’s favourite building as part of this year’s Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) awards.

The monastery, designed by Mayo-based architect Michael Horan of Axo Architects, topped the ballot in the public choice category, for which 14,000 votes were cast.

The monastery “is a remarkable example of how thoughtful, context-sensitive architecture can enhance both place and purpose”, said RIAI president Seán Mahon.

“[It] demonstrates a deep understanding of heritage, landscape, and community, creating a space that feels both grounded in tradition and relevant to the present.

READ MORE

Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abbey. Photograph: Peter Molloy

Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abbey. Photograph: Peter Molloy

Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abbey. Photograph: Peter Molloy

“We are thrilled to see the public recognise and celebrate architecture that enriches lives and contributes meaningfully to a much loved natural landscape and environment.”

On the edge of Pollacappul Lough, beneath the Duchruach Mountain and close to Kylemore Abbey, the new monastery “harmoniously integrates with its dramatic surroundings”, the RIAI said.

“Drawing on monastic traditions, the design evolves from a central garth and cloister, unfolding into a series of brick volumes of varying height and scale. The result is a serene and timeless structure that quietly complements its landscape through sensitive consideration of context, scale, materiality and visual harmony.”

The monastery took first place out of 48 shortlisted projects with the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant in Co Wicklow by Clancy Moore Architects in collaboration with Ayesha Engineers coming second. Scoil Naomh Bríd in Culleens, Ballina, Co Mayo, by SJK Architects took third place.

The Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant is described by the RIAI as “a pioneering piece of civic infrastructure that embodies public good”, while it says the 12-classroom building at Scoil Naomh Bríd is “filled with daylight, delight, colour and joy”.

The redevelopment of the Dún Laoghaire Baths in south Co Dublin by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council architects and A2 Architects, which opened up a 400m stretch of coastline, came in fourth.

The RIAI’s awards ceremony will take place on Thursday evening at the Merrion Cricket Pavilion on Anglesea Road, Dublin 4, where the full list of winners from all categories will be announced.

Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant

Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant

Scoil Naomh Bríd, Culleens

Scoil Naomh Bríd, Culleens

Scoil Naomh Bríd, Culleens