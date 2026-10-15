McEntee tells Dáil public sector pay rises can only happen if people ‘get around the table’

Staff at the Mater Hospital in Dublin were among 300,000 public sector workers who held a one-day work stoppage on Wednesday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

The Government wants to increase public sector wages but it can only happen if people get into talks, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has told the Dáil.

She was responding to Labour finance spokesman Ged Nash, who warned her that the Government had “a maximum of 24 hours to avert next Wednesday’s planned action and the ball is firmly in your court.”

Raising the issue in the Dáil following the 24-hour strike on Wednesday by 300,000 public sector workers, Nash called on the Taoiseach to “make a substantive and substantial proposal to unions to allow the beginning and the end of this dispute to come into view.

“Will you formally drop your arbitrary preconditions on how and when the question of pay is settled?” he asked. “And will you commit to the principle of keeping public sector incomes ahead of inflation in any putative new agreement?”

As unions warned of a further 24-hour strike on Wednesday, October 21st, the Minister insisted there were no preconditions to further talks, “in the same way that any previous pay discussion or engagement had no preconditions”.

[ Could the public sector strike be a one-off?Opens in new window ]

She pointed out that the previous pay agreement reached represented an increase of more than 9 per cent, when inflation was more than 6 per cent.

“We want to increase those wages. It can only happen if people get around the table,” McEntee said.

The Government and previous governments have shown “we are committed to the public sector” and pay has increased by about 25 per cent in the last number of years, she said.

Nash said there is “an overwhelming mandate for another day of strike action” next week, with plans being made for additional rolling actions over the next few weeks, and months.

[ Government seeks ‘negotiation process’ to avoid second round of public sector strikesOpens in new window ]

Striking workers on the picket lines “are hurting because of a pattern of gaslighting and disrespect expressed time and again since this Government took office”, he said.

“They’re hurting because PAYE workers were thrown under the bus in Budget 2026 in favour of chicken chains,” he said of the VAT cut to 9 per cent for the hospitality sector.

“They’re hurting because they saw you write a cheque for those who brought the country to a standstill last April, while they and their unions, people who play by the rules, were told that when their pay deal expired in June, that their lives and their work just didn’t matter as much,” he added.

Nash said there had been “two months of deliberate inertia, inaction on a new public sector pay deal, and you’ve sleepwalked into a crisis”.

The Minister said she acknowledged and recognised “the invaluable and the significant contribution that our public sector paid workers make to this country, and indeed the impact that they have on all of our lives”.

[ Union leader warns of ‘long and difficult dispute’ if breakthrough on pay not madeOpens in new window ]

McEntee said she had spoken to workers on the picket lines on Wednesday. “And the very clear message that I got is that people want to be around the table. They want Government and the unions to be talking” about pay, conditions and the increased demands on services with a growing population.

She said €1.2 billion had been set aside “specifically for us to be able to start these talks. That’s not the complete picture”, given “what we know from our previous public sector pay agreements”.

[ Why we must have this performative strike by public sector workersOpens in new window ]

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers and Taoiseach Micheál Martin had said very clearly there are “no preconditions that have been set down for any talks” or that prevent engagement “directly on pay first”, McEntee noted.

She said Chambers had written to the unions, saying that if pay was to be “the first chapter”, he was open to it. “But there are no preconditions in the same way that any previous pay discussion or engagement had no preconditions.”