‘This is about not annoying the Americans’: Clarity sought on Occupied Territories Bill

Helen McEntee said the legal advice she had received from the Attorney General 'does not say that it is impossible' to include services in the Bill. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The Occupied Territories Bill, which does not include a ban on the trade of services, will not be fully compliant with international human rights law.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has been asked to offer clear evidence of the Government’s reasons for excluding services from the high-profile Bill, amid claims that Ministers are trying to avoid “annoying the Americans”.

The proposed legislation, formally entitled the Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill 2026, is due to be passed within the next month. The new law will prohibit the import of goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. But the Government has been harshly criticised for excluding a ban on the trade of services from the Bill.

A regulatory impact analysis of the Bill, published by the Department of Foreign Affairs earlier this month, said the Government believes that the only “reasonable” reading of international law supports a complete ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements.

In 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an advisory opinion on the Israeli-occupied territories, which said that Israel’s continued presence is unlawful.

McEntee defended the Government’s approach at committee stage of the Bill before the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee on Tuesday evening. She was asked by Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire if she believed that the trade of goods and services with the occupied territories was illegal under international law.

McEntee said the Government “fully accepts” the international ruling. McEntee also told the committee that “in relation to the ICJ, and whether or not we are compliant, or whether or not this legislation is compliant, I think I’ve been clear in saying that on its own, we believe that there’s more that needs to be done”.

Asked if this meant that the Bill would not bring Ireland into full compliance with the ICJ ruling, McEntee replied: “I’ve said very clearly that this would go towards compliance, but the two-pronged approach is what would make us fully compliant.”

The Government’s “two-pronged approach” involves lobbying the EU to take action against Israel as a bloc to impose a ban on trade of goods and services with the occupied territories, while passing its own law domestically that would ban trade of goods alone.

Fianna Fáil TD Seán Ó Fearghaíl told McEntee that politicians had had “more social media contact about this issue than any issue I ever remember”.

He said that posters had been erected in his own constituency, accusing him and other Government TDs of being “genocide facilitators”.

Ó Fearghaíl said that he needed to hear arguments from the Government that were “more compelling” than the evidence the committee had already heard, which supported including both goods and services in the Bill.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that Ireland was “afraid nationally ... of what the Americans might do or what they might say.” People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said that he agreed with Ó Fearghaíl, who had correctly identified that “this is about not annoying the Americans ... everyone knows that that’s really what this is about.”

Ireland has been warned that US multinationals operating here could be affected if American authorities believe the Bill is a breach of anti-boycott legislation in the US.

“It could be minimal, it could be nothing, but it could be on the other extreme, where you have 10 or 15 states that apply this and depending on the types of industries or the way in which it’s applied,” McEntee said.

“We don’t know what the potential implications might be, but we know that obviously, if it is applied and boycott legislation is applied, then there are potential implications that range from minimal to much larger.”

McEntee said that the legal advice she had received from the Attorney General “does not say that it is impossible” to include services in the Bill, but the advice suggested that the legal basis for a ban on services was not as strong as a ban on goods alone. She also said that it was unclear how the Government would implement a ban on the trade of services. McEntee said that the Government was “not trying to run away from services because we’re afraid of anybody”, as it had advocated for a ban on the trade of services at EU level.

McEntee said the Government has to “take into consideration where there are possible risks to our own economy, and I don’t think we should apologise as a Government for saying that we have to take these things into consideration as well.”