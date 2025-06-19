Sale of vapes to be restricted in same way as cigarettes under new legislation

Restrictions on the sale and marketing of tobacco products will be extended to vapes as part of legislation to be introduced by Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

The Public Health (Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill will require shops to hide vapes in the same way as they do for tobacco so that they are out of sight in shops where children may be present.

The legislation will include restrictions on the use of colours and imagery on devices and their packaging so that any products on display are not brightly coloured or covered in cartoons.

The Bill will also introduce an advertising ban in all retail premises where nicotine inhaling products – vapes – are sold.

It will prohibit the sale of single-use vapes, “as these are disproportionately used by young people, not to mention the environmental impacts associated with them” said Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning John Cummins.

The legislation will also ban devices which resemble toys or games.

And it will “significantly restrict the flavours available for sale and ensure that only basic flavour names are used”.

Mr Cummins outlined the measures in the Seanad in response to Fine Gael Senator Mark Duffy who called for strong regulation of vaping products.

Mr Duffy said they did not know the health risks of vaping. “We didn’t know the health risks of tobacco in the early days and we have learned how devastating that was.”

The Mayo-based Senator said “the association with candy and sweets is clearly a cynical move to target young people in particular to use it as a stepping stone or to get them addicted to vaping products”.

“People can still have a choice but vaping cannot be proliferated and done in a cynical way that is targeting young and vulnerable people,” he said.

Mr Cummins said the Bill will regulate to reduce the appeal of vapes to young people.

Currently there is a one-off registration system for tobacco and no registration system for the sale of nicotine inhaling products such as vapes, he said.

“This has led to vapes being sold in the likes of sweet shops, butchers, phone repair shops and fast-food takeaways.”

From February next year retailers will have to apply annually for a licence, including a declaration that they comply with all relevant law in this area.

There will be increased penalties for retailers who commit offences, including minimum licence suspension periods and revocation of the licence entirely for retailers who commit two or more serious offences, such as selling to a minor.

The legislation will also prohibit the sale of tobacco and nicotine inhaling products from self-service vending machines and events aimed at children, and licences will not be granted to temporary or movable premises, such as those at festivals.