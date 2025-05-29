TD apologises over remarks ‘wrongly’ comparing British army in Ireland with Israeli actions in Gaza

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe said in the Dáil that the British army never retaliated to IRA attacks by 'bombing and shooting the civilian population of Ireland'

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe has apologised in the Dáil to “the victims of British terror and atrocities” over remarks he made during a debate on Gaza.

In a personal statement the Clare TD corrected the record over remarks he made in a comparison between Israeli attacks on Gaza and the British army’s actions in Ireland over centuries.

He said in the Dáil that the British army never retaliated to IRA attacks by “bombing and shooting the civilian population of Ireland”.

Mr Crowe said he wanted to apologise “profusely” to “the victims of British terror and atrocities. My apology is also to those of you who care about Irish history and the accuracy with which it should be conveyed.”

During debate on a Labour Party motion calling for a UN peacekeeping force to be deployed to Gaza he described the Israeli “eye for an eye” approach to the “reprehensible Hamas attack” as no longer war but “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide”.

Mr Crowe said in his personal statement that he wanted to “convey the magnitude and the visceral hatred which has been behind the Israel Defense Forces’ actions in Gaza”

“I then wanted to make the point that brutal, bad, and all as the British armed forces have been on this island for a very long time, they never resorted to sending over the Royal Air Force tanks and missiles to pummel Irish cities.”

But “regrettably, speaking largely off the cuff I clumsily and wrongly stated ‘they never retaliated by bombing and shooting the civilian population of Ireland’.”

He said: “It was a genuine slip-up on my part, but it was wrong and I wish to today unequivocally and profusely apologise.

A former history teacher, he said he led a boycott to oppose a planned state commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary.

The British armed forces “have been involved in many heinous attacks on Irish people historically” and his own family “also suffered at the hands in the past of the British military”.