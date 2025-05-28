Watch Live: Controversial RTÉ newsroom advert ‘cost less than €100,000’, Bakhurst tells Media Committee

RTÉ’s management team is before the Committee on the Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport being quizzed on a number of recent controversies.

They include a €3.7 million write down on an partially abandoned IT project RTÉ to replace its legacy finance and human resources system.

Joe Duffy comes up

Pádraig O’Sullivan (Fianna Fáil) refers to the imminent retirement of Joe Duffy from RTÉ Radio 1, who he says will be a big loss. He asks about those in RTÉ who are paid higher salaries. Mr Bakhurst replies that from now on, nobody in RTÉ will earn more than the director general.

Return to the ICT project

The €3.6 million impairment on an ICT project that was partially abandoned is being discussed again with both Aengus Ó Snodaigh (Sinn Féin) and Senator Garret Ahearn (Fine Gael) asking RTÉ executives about how it was treated in its reporting.

The impairment was brought to the attention of the Minister, Patrick O’Donovan, only this year. While the funds lost were included in successive annual accounts, it happened over a period of several years, and would have required close reading to see its full extent.

Asked by Mr Ahearn if she would do it differently, chief financial officer Marie Hurley said that as a public body it was very conscious it needed to have a culture of openness and transparency. She said that approach would be evidenced in its annual report later this year that would show that all the recommendations made by the inquiry into the impairment have been adopted by the organisation.

The RTÉ newsroom advert

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (Fianna Fáil) raises the sensitive question of the advert for the RTÉ newsroom that has led to a lot of controversy, and a strong response from RTÉ to some of it.

Mr Bakhurst tackles this head-on and it is clear that the broadcaster has been very unhappy at some of the coverage.

“A lot of the press coverage has been totally inaccurate,” he argues.

He says that some coverage alleged that props were taken into the newsroom to make it look good ahead of the shoot. He said the only props that were brought in were two plants that were moved in from elsewhere in the building. No other props were used.

As to the reporting of ‘extras’ being brought in to act as journalists, he said that the marketing department had asked editors in the newsroom could some journalists from the newsroom sit in the background while the filming was taking place.

He said that process would take several hours and the management in the newsroom correctly said no, that it would be diverting journalists away from their work. For that reason, extras were brought in to sit in the background. Their identities were blurred.

Mr Bakhurst was asked how much this cost. He did not have the figures for how much the extras were paid but said the advert “cost less than €100,000″ to make.

Parity between Raidió na Gaeltachta and RTÉ journalists

Sinéad Gibney (Social Democrats). highlights the pay disparity of €16,000 between senior producers in the Irish-speaking radio station and their counterparts in RTÉ.

Mr Bakhurst said they have been put on an equivalent scale to those based in RTÉ radio and news which will give them “headroom” to increase their pay in tandem with RTÉ. Ms Gibney says they should have been given salary increases that were equivalent to their experience, rather than being placed at what she implied were lower levels on the RTÉ pay scale.

There is a huge attendance in Committee Room 3 by the way with a full house of TV and at least a dozen RTÉ executives.

Mr Bakhurst has said that 328 employees in RTÉ have applied for the voluntary redundancy process.

Kevin Bakhurst is addressing the €3.6 million impairment on RTÉ’s ICT project

The director general is now answering questions being put by Malcolm Byrne of Fianna Fáil. He says the broadcaster’s audit and risk committee was aware in 2023 about the issue, and that write-offs were included in RTÉ accounts. He added that the amount was written off over a period of several years.

First clashes of the day

Slightly testy exchanges between Joanne Byrne (Sinn Féin) and Micheál Carrigy (Fine Gael) and the director general.

Mr Bakhurst argues that RTÉ has been forthcoming. He said the new RTÉ chief financial officer wanted to tidy up a few other matters that came to attention. RTÉ could have kept them until its annual accounts but included them all in the opening statement.

He also takes issues with Mr Carrigy who opens his questions by saying it’s like groundhog day, and RTÉ are in again, despite so many appearances in the previous Dáil

Mr Bakhurst reminds Mr Carrigy they had had asked him to resign in a previous appearance. He argues that “nothing was hidden here” in relation to the ICT impairment of €3.6 million unlike the scandal around Ryan Tubridy’s secret payments.

“The 2023 scandal was about things being done deliberately to mislead the public, about sums of money being spent and being covered up.

“This (ICT project) was reported to New Era (which has an overview role with RTÉ) which said “they said they were correctly accounted for and correctly reported”.

More Details on breakdown on ICT system

From Kevin Bakhurst’s opening statement: “The new system kicked off in 2016. It was a large-scale but essential capital project that was probably too ambitious and ultimately didn’t achieve all that was originally hoped. It is extremely regrettable when dealing with public funds to have to write down significant sums of money.”

“Despite what some of the commentary may imply, the various systems and project management standards in place in RTÉ have proven effective in ensuring that the correct outcomes are achieved.”

The meeting of the committee has just started with chairman Alan Kelly running through the list of RTÉ witnesses.

It has taken many months for the Oireachtas committees to be set up but today sees one of the first meaningful engagements by a committee inquiring into an area of public interest.

RTÉ’s management team led by director general Kevin Bakhurst is before the Committee on the Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport and will be quizzed on a number of recent controversies.

They include a €3.7 million write-down on a partially abandoned IT project at RTÉ to replace its legacy finance and human resources system.

The broadcaster said at the time that the impairments were noted in its annual accounts during the years 2020 to 2023. However, they only came to public attention when the broadcaster made a disclosure to Minister for Media and Culture Patrick O’Donovan earlier this year.

Mr Bakhurst’s opening statement will also disclose that RTÉ handed over more than €4 million in unpaid social welfare contributions related to the misclassification of some workers in the organisation as self-employed contractors.

Ian Curran reports in The Irish Times on Mr Bakhurst’s opening statement . It is expected to say that RTÉ has made payments of €1.1 million to the Revenue Commissioners to date relating to an audit of its finances that began last year.

In the appendix to his remarks submitted ahead of today’s meeting, RTÉ noted a €3.2 million settlement to the Department of Social Protection relating to its review of some 655 alleged cases of Pay Related Social Insurance (PRSI) misclassification at the broadcaster.

The committee, chaired by Alan Kelly of the Labour Party, will also question the RTÉ executives on a number of other issues including a proposed TV advert for the newsroom that has been the subject of some criticism.