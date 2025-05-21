Taoiseach calls for suspension of EU-Israel deal over ‘barbaric and appalling’ situation in Gaza

A child looks for water at a camp in central Gaza City. Photograph: Saher Alghorra/The New York Times

The EU-Israel Association Agreement should be suspended while a review is being conducted, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

The European Union has agreed to review the agreement following backing by a majority of member states to a Dutch proposal.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin said he “strongly” welcomed the decision to review the agreement, which Ireland with Spain had initially called for.

“I actually believe the agreement should now be suspended pending the review,” he said.

READ MORE

Describing the situation in Gaza as “absolutely barbaric and appalling”, he told the Dáil “there is absolutely no justification in any shape or form for what is occurring and the prosecution of this war is causing immense death, destruction and suffering to an entire population.

“I said recently, it is simply wrong in principle and in law to inflict hunger and suffering on a civilian population, whatever the circumstances. And this behaviour clearly constitutes a war crime.”

He was responding to Labour leader Ivana Bacik who called for the Occupied Territories Bill to be passed.

She also said her party would bring a motion to the Dáil next week “to mandate you to table an emergency resolution at the UN General Assembly, to note the failure of the Security Council and to call for collective measures to secure a lasting cease fire, a sustainable peace agreement and an international peacekeeping course for Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to flow and save lives”.

Ms Bacik said there are “no words to describe the horror that Israel is inflicting upon the people of Gaza. The wickedness of using starvation as a weapon of war against children cannot be overstated. It’s a weapon of genocide human suffering at this scale.”

Mr Martin said the Occupied Territories Bill was being progressed but noted that “by itself”, it would not result in change.

He said he heard comments from Israel’s finance minister “speaking openly about conquering Gaza” and “pushing the population south and into third countries.

“This a senior minister of the Israeli government articulating in no uncertain terms what the agenda is, and it is absolutely reprehensible.”

The Taoiseach added that “we need to say consistently also that the hostages need to be released.

“It is also absolutely unacceptable that innocent people were abducted and remain hostages so long” after the Hamas attack in October 2023, he said.

“Hamas need to, in my view, stop the war, disband because they’ve caused nothing but misery to their own people. The Israeli government needs to stop what is happening right now.”

He said “fundamentally we need a large surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza. It is incomprehensible what is happening” and he repeated his call for an “international delegation” whether political and/or media, to be allowed into Gaza “to see the enormity of the destruction that undoubtedly has taken place”.