Taoiseach said he accused Sinn Féin leader of telling ‘untruths’ not ‘lies’ in Irish during housing debate

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he did not accuse Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald of “telling lies”, but of “telling untruths”, according to correspondence sent to Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy.

Ms Murphy told the Dáil she will refer a complaint from Ms McDonald, who said the Taoiseach accused her of telling lies in the Dáil last week during exchanges on housing, when he spoke in Irish and said she was “ag insint bréaga”.

The remarks came after Ms McDonald accused the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste of misleading the public during the general election campaign in relation to housing delivery figures.

The Ceann Comhairle said “the essence of the Taoiseach’s response is that he did not make such remarks. He says he accused the Deputy of telling ‘untruths’.”

READ MORE

Ms Murphy added that in his letter of response Mr Martin “further references many instances where members of the Opposition, none of which include Deputy McDonald, used the word ‘liar’ or variations thereof in the previous Dáil without sanction”.

She told TDs: “We have to take the matter of the use of language seriously”, and she would refer all the correspondence to the Committee on Procedure and Privileges “for their consideration in the broader context of standards in the use of parliamentary language as reference has been made to the liberal use of the word ‘lie’ in the previous Dáil”.

Ms Murphy said the use of bad language was examined in 2010 when the committee drew up a report. She would have that circulated to all TDs and have it further examined by the committee “to see if it needs to be restated and made fit for purpose for the 34th Dáil”.

When Sinn Féin whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn intervened and asked if the Taoiseach was going to withdraw what he said, Ms Murphy told him they were moving on to the business of the day.

But Mr Mac Lochlainn said “for God’s sake, he is demeaning his office at this stage”.

The Ceann Comhairle told the Sinn Féin leader that if she was not happy with her ruling “you are fully entitled to bring a motion”.

Earlier, Sinn Féin said it was still awaiting “further clarification” from the Ceann Comhairle’s office as to whether the Taoiseach planned to withdraw the remarks.

Ms McDonald wrote to the Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy stating the Taoiseach should withdraw the comments he made as Gaeilge.

[ Harsh to blame Verona Murphy after Micheál Martin ignites slow-burning brouhahaOpens in new window ]

Ms Murphy then wrote to the Sinn Féin leader and said she had not heard the remarks at the time but later reviewed the transcript.

“In view of the remarks made by the Taoiseach, I will copy this letter to him, along with a copy of the transcript, requesting that the Taoiseach review his remarks in the context of the rulings of the chair on parliamentary debate,” she said.