Number of TDs could reach 240 over next 30 years if population growth continues, chamber hears

Under the Constitution, one TD is required for every 30,000 constituents

The number of TDs in the Dáil could reach 240 over the next 30 years, with two extra a year, if the population continues to grow as predicted, the chamber has heard.

Independent TD Noel Grealish called for a cap on the number of politicians in the Lower House and a referendum on the matter.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said however that the Electoral Commission wants to start a “national conversation” on the matter.

He personally thinks the system currently “does broadly work” and he would not like to see “any sudden change” although he acknowledged that based on Mr Grealish’s figures there would be an increase of two TDs every year.

READ MORE

Under the Constitution, one TD is required for every 30,000 constituents and the number of Deputies after the general election will increase by 12 from the current 166 to 178 in line with the growing population. A referendum would have to be held to change that level of representation.

Mr Grealish said that based on predictions the population could grow to more than seven million by 2057 with almost 240 TDs.

He would not suggest what the number should be capped at, but the issue should be handed over to the Electoral Commission, with a referendum on the matter.

The current Dáil chamber would not be able to accommodate the increased number, he said. “We would have to build a new chamber to cater for the increased number of TDs and additional offices, as well as funding for all associated parliamentary and support staff for each elected member. The cost of that would be in the hundreds of millions of euro.”

Raising the issue during Dáil Leaders’ Questions, he pointed to comments by Senator and former minister for justice Michael McDowell that if the House of Commons operated using the same criteria as Ireland, instead of the current 650 members of parliament, they would have 2,400 MPs.

The Galway West TD said the UK parliament’s numbers had remained steady for almost half a century. “Spain, Germany, France and the Netherlands have an even lower proportion of MPs to population than the UK.”

Italy had a referendum in 2020 resulting in a drop in the number of members of both houses of parliament with 70 per cent of voters backing the reduction, Mr Grealish said this was “something I could easily see being repeated here” if there was a referendum.

He acknowledged that the two recent referendums earlier this year failed because they were not thought out properly and were impossible to communicate clearly but bringing Ireland into line with other parliaments could be an issue the commission could consider and something “the Irish people should have an opportunity to decide”.

Mr Donohoe said he would not like to see “unlimited growth” but “I do believe that the level of representation that we have within our country at the moment does broadly work and I wouldn’t like to see any sudden change with regard to it”.

The Minister pointed out that the Electoral Commission “have already indicated a willingness to consider” the matter and they want to “commence a national conversation” on the issue.

A growing population meant more people “who deserve and require more representation” and he would be “reluctant to put a cap on that at the moment.