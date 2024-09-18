Apple taxes: Clarity on where to invest money on Budget day, says Taoiseach

Simon Harris told party colleagues that he hopes the principles and parameters on what to do with the taxes will be set out on October 1st next.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said he anticipates clarity on where Apple’s €14bn taxes will be invested on Budget day.

The Fine Gael leader told party colleagues that he hopes the principles and parameters on what to do with the taxes will be set out on October 1st next.

He said he had a good meeting with the finance ministers and coalition leaders on Tuesday night regarding the upcoming Budget which will comprise of a €1.8bn expenditure and €1.4bn tax packages.

Earlier, Minister for Finance Jack Chambers has insisted it was right to appeal the original 2016 European Commission ruling on State aid because it was “important Ireland defended its own tax regime”.

He stressed that the judgment is not “a judgment against the Irish taxation system – the CJEU’s (Court of Justice of the European Union) finding relates to the specific circumstances of the particular case”.

He also gave little away on how the money would be spent, saying only that “the appropriate use of these funds needs careful consideration”, it would not be used to fund day-to-day ongoing spending, and the judgment would not affect the “parameters of the budget”.

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers TD speaking to the media outside Government Buildings. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The Minister was speaking as he opened the more than two hour Dáil debate on the Apple State aid case which ruled that Apple owed the State more than €13 billion in tax. With interest the total fund stood at €14.1 billion on September 9th.

He said the State had to defend the “legal principle of national tax sovereignty”, a defence that cost the State €10 million in legal fees.

Apple was already separately appealing the case, Mr Chambers said.

But Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said “you’re disappointed the taxes that were supposed to be paid to us when your party was cutting the blind pension, the minimum wage, when you were closing hospital beds and home supports, are being paid to us now”.

Mr Doherty insisted the arrangement with Apple was a “sweetheart deal” where two subsidiaries with no premises, no staff, existed on paper only and recorded €104 billion of profit over a decade.

He had never seen the Government “bat so hard as you’re batting for this one company” rather than for those needing scoliosis treatment or mental health treatment.

Labour finance spokesman Ged Nash said it would be hard to accept that this kind of arrangement was unique in Europe. “It would be extreme of us in this country to think that Ireland is the only and original sinner.”

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall said serious questions remain about the Government breaking State aid rules, but the Government is just “sweeping that under the carpet”.

Green Party TD Brian Leddin said decisions on what to do with the tax windfall had to be informed by the need to be “far more strategic about how our country develops” and the opportunity to “rebalance our island” based on an expected one million population growth over the next 15 years.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said it was correct for Ireland to take the case and to support a corporation that provided thousands of jobs. With the judgment Ireland now had “the best of both worlds”.