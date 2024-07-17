Chinese ambassador complains to Oireachtas about Taiwan visit by five Senators

Diarmuid Wilson (FF), Garret Ahearn (FG), Sharon Keogan (Ind), Gerry Horkan (FF) and Gerard Craughwell (Ind) in Taiwan: Taiwan is regarded by Beijing as a breakaway province.

Chinese ambassador to Ireland He Xiandong has contacted the Oireachtas to protest against a visit by five Senators to Taiwan.

Two Fianna Fáil, one Fine Gael and two Independent Senators are on a five-day visit to the island off mainland China, visiting housing projects, the ministry of foreign affairs and tourism sites.

The ambassador is understood to have phoned the interparliamentary unit of the Oireachtas to complain about the visit and highlight his country’s “one-China” policy.

Taiwan is regarded by Beijing as a breakaway province. The West observes the one-China policy although Taiwan’s political independence is effectively guaranteed by the United States.

Ireland does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan but has economic and cultural links. Some TDs and Senators have promoted links between the two countries. Former taoisigh and ministers have visited Taiwan but either before taking office or after standing down.

Fianna Fáil Senators Gerry Horkan and Diarmuid Wilson, Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn, and Independent Senators Sharon Keogan and Gerard Craughwell are on the visit which began on Sunday and concludes on Friday.

The Oireachtas interparliamentary office was not involved in organising the trip.

Contacted in Taiwan, Mr Horkan said “we want to have good relations with both mainland China and Taiwan. We understand the one-China policy and are happy to comply with it.”

Mr Horkan said they had visited a housing project where the village used for athletes in the Asian Games had been adapted for social housing including with wraparound support and community services.

The parliamentarians also visited the foreign affairs ministry and will see a number of tourism sites.

In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Keogan said “we’re delighted to promote Ireland as a gateway to Europe for Taiwan”.

The Senators are in Taiwan while the Seanad conducted a three-day debate on the mammoth Planning and Reform Bill. The Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael Senators are paired, while the Government side has a clear majority in the 60-seat House.

Contacted for a comment, a spokesman for the ambassador said in a statement: “The Irish Government has made it clear that Ireland adheres to, and will continue to adhere to, the one-China policy. Visiting Taiwan as a member of the Irish parliament, claiming Taiwan as a ‘country’, meeting with Taiwan political figures and separatists seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ are in clear violation of the Irish Government’s One China Policy.”

In 2018, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl wrote to Oireachtas members to “remind members of the current position with regard to Taiwan”.

In his letter, he said that “active engagement between members of the Oireachtas and Taiwan can damage the relations between Ireland and China and is in conflict to the long-standing one-China policy.

“As Ceann Comhairle, I have no intention of telling Oireachtas members who they, as elected public representatives, can meet or what functions they can attend. That would never be my wish.

“However, I am aware that there continues to be engagement between some Oireachtas members and the Taiwanese authorities. This can cause serious offence and grave concern to our Chinese friends and has the potential to cause serious damage to Ireland’s developing relationship with China as well as being a danger to Ireland’s national interest.

“I write to members merely to remind them of the one-China policy long in place, and to highlight the implications that a parliamentary engagement with the Taiwanese authorities can have on the excellent relations currently enjoyed by Ireland with China.”