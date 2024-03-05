Boycott of White House visit would be a ‘big mistake’, says Varadkar

President Joe Biden and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the White House in 2023. Mr Varadkar said it would be 'a big mistake' for Ireland to boycott the annual visit to the White House. Photograph: Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg

It would be a “big mistake” for an Irish government to boycott the annual St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said. He told the Dáil on Tuesday that he would use the opportunity in public and private to make clear how Irish people feel about the situation in Gaza, and that the US should adopt an approach that will “help to bring about a peace settlement in the region”.

Mr Varadkar was responding to Solidarity TD Mick Barry during Leaders’ Questions, who said the Taoiseach was planning to give a bowl of shamrock and pose for photographs with “a man who has armed and financed mass murder”.

Mr Barry said this was wrong, and that he was confident “large numbers of people on this island think it is wrong also”. The Cork North Central TD said the Taoiseach had the opportunity to “exert some real pressure” and to tell US president Joe Biden there would be “no shamrock when there is not a total ceasefire and an end to the bloody occupation” in Gaza.

The Taoiseach said he did not believe in boycotts, and it had never been the approach he had taken to international affairs. “It is an opportunity to speak to leaders in the US, on the Hill, and also president Biden and vice-president (Kamala) Harris,” Mr Varadkar said.

“We’re one of only 200 countries in the world, there are not many countries in the world that are guaranteed a meeting once a year. It would be a big mistake for us to boycott that and to lose that important engagement that occurs every year since the 1980s.

“But I will use the opportunity, both in private in the Oval Office and in public in the White House, to make clear how the Irish people feel about the situation in Gaza and how we believe the US needs and ought to adopt an approach that will help to bring about a peace settlement in the region.”

The Fine Gael leader said he would also reaffirm the importance of Ireland’s economic, political and cultural relationship with the US, “but also to say that there are issues on which we disagree”.

Mr Varadkar said to boycott the event next week would mean the slot was “lost”, which was “easily transferred to another country and may never return again”.

“We would diminish our influence in the world if we refuse to meet people and refuse to engage with them, including and particularly allies and friends like the US,” he said.

Mr Barry also said the points he was making applied to Government representatives and all parties in the Oireachtas. “No party in this House, in our view, should attend a celebration with Joe Biden while this Israeli terror campaign is being waged, and that applies to Sinn Féin as much as it applies to Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.”