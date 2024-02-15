‘Moral obligation’ on RTÉ's former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe to repay exit package

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has told an Oireachtas Committee that the group's former chief financial officer Breda O'Keeffe was paid €450,000 to leave.

There is a “moral obligation” on RTÉ's former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe to repay an exit package of €450,000, the Minister for Media Catherine Martin has said, while Tánaiste Micheál Martin has called on RTÉ to “reassess” the package.

Ms Martin told the Dáil on Thursday that “other key players” need to come before the Public Accounts Committee and Oireachtas Media Committee to answer questions.

Speaking separately, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said “the absence of transparency” over the exit packages was “quite shocking”.

“In my view any redundancy package should be within the framework of existing schemes in RTÉ and procedures that organisation administers. I find it difficult to comprehend how packages were agreed without the approval of the board or the executive at the time,” he said.

“I believe the particular package should be reassessed in the context of agreed procedures. In other words, if the payment was far too high in respect of agreed procedures, then the proper package should then be identified.”

RTÉ's director general Kevin Bakhurst confirmed the amount at the media committee on Wednesday while defended the State broadcaster’s director of human resources Eimear Cusack, who did not flag the exit package with other management figures.

Ms Martin said the appointment of staff to the leadership team in RTÉ was a matter for Mr Bakhurst and she would not “second guess his judgment on this matter”.

The minister was responding to Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster, who asked whether she believed the former chief financial officer should pay back the “whopper” exit package.

In response, Ms Martin said: “What I would say in relation to the exit package that was revealed yesterday, there may not be a legal obligation on the former CFO, but I would concur there is a moral obligation.”

She said those who had yet to come before the Oireachtas committees should do so when they are available or in a better state of health and “accountability” from those people was needed.

Legal firm McCann FitzGerald was commissioned to review voluntary exit schemes at RTÉ.

Its report found that Ms O’Keeffe’s exit package – which was signed off on by Dee Forbes, RTÉ's then director general – was not brought to the executive board before it was approved.

The review concluded that as a result the terms of the exit scheme “were not complied with” in Ms O’Keeffe’s case, however it said this was the fault of RTÉ and Ms Forbes, rather than the former chief financial officer.

The report said Ms O’Keeffe put forward a business case for how RTÉ could save €200,000 under her departure, based on a “named individual” succeeding her.

By the time it was “known with certainty” that such savings would not materialise, Ms O’Keeffe had accepted her exit package, the report said.

Separately, Ms Martin said she wanted a decision from the Government on reforming the TV licence “no later than the summer”.

The Green Party TD said she was “certainly not fearful” on making that decision in advance of the Local and European elections in June.

Ms Martin said while there were different views among Government, this was to be expected with the various issues being teased out.

She said the potential risk of political interference through a direct Exchequer funded model to finance public service media existed in all models.